The world's largest floating offshore wind farm has just been completed off the coast of Scotland, paving the way for better access to untapped wind resources. The Kincardine Offshore Windfarm has a nominal capacity of 50 MW and is located 9.3 miles (15 km) southeast off the coast of Aberdeenshire in northeast Scotland. It plans to generate up to 218G Wh worth of electricity each year — enough to power the equivalent of about 55,000 Scottish households, reported the American Bureau of Shipping (ABS).