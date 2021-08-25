Cancel
Economy

Growing your startup is not (just) becoming a unicorn

By André Barrence
MySanAntonio
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn recent years, Mexico has become a hotbed of entrepreneurs who venture to bring their ideas to life. According to Crunchbase there are about 600 startups in Mexico, of which four have achieved unicorn status. The entrepreneurial ecosystem in Mexico is experiencing a historic moment , but even after achieving millionaire investments and regional expansion, consolidated startups must continue to update and acquire new skills to sustain their development and guarantee constant growth. For a startup –even being a unicorn- , to continue its growth in a sustainable way, it is key to think about three themes: update, growth marketing and data-driven decision making.

