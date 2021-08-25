Cancel
Melbourne

Dover Townhouses by DOOD Studio

Dover Townhouses is a pair of contemporary homes located in Melbourne, Australia, designed in 2019 by Dood Studio. Located in a heritage zone in inner city Melbourne; a pair of brothers build a pair of contemporary townhouses so their young families could grow up side-by-side. While being strikingly contemporary; the...

Melbourne
