There are a lot of people for whom Halloween is the most important holiday of the year. You likely are one of those people or you know those people. If you're a lover of both Halloween and theme parks, then you're in luck because all the parks have their special themed events. Universal does its insanely popular Halloween Horror Nights in both Florida and California. Disney World has Mickey's Boo Bash, and Disneyland Resort has the Oogie Boogie bash at Disney California Adventure. The event is returning after taking 2020 off due to Disneyland's closure, and this event promises to be the biggest one yet, as it will include some all new Disney villains, including WandaVision's Agatha Harkness.