Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting, and Youth Affairs & Sports, Anurag Singh Thakur and Minister of Tourism, Culture and Development of North Eastern Region of India, Shri G. Kishan Reddy today inaugurated the Virtual Film Poster Exhibition “[email protected]” along with Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying and Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Dr. L. Murugan, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs and Culture, Arjun Ram Meghwal and Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture, Smt MeenakshiLekhi.