Is menswear the queerest it's ever been?
Over the last decade or so, menswear has evolved from one trend to the next. It’s fallen in and out of love with tailoring, it’s embraced casual-cool through style icons like Kanye -- whose Haider Ackermann era is required reading -- A$AP Rocky, and Pharrell, and in more recent years it’s welcomed ‘soft boys’ and what has widely been dubbed a ‘new masculinity’. For SS22, though, this ‘softness’ has bloomed into something altogether more brazen: a no-holds-barred, ostensibly queer flamboyance. While previous trends — whether they started on the runways, social media, or through celebrity style — have migrated into stores and people’s wardrobes, the jury remains out on whether the man on the street is quite ready for the emboldened body-baring silhouettes we’ve recently seen on the runway.i-d.vice.com
Comments / 0