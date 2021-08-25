Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Designers & Collections

Is menswear the queerest it's ever been?

By Fashion
Vice
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver the last decade or so, menswear has evolved from one trend to the next. It’s fallen in and out of love with tailoring, it’s embraced casual-cool through style icons like Kanye -- whose Haider Ackermann era is required reading -- A$AP Rocky, and Pharrell, and in more recent years it’s welcomed ‘soft boys’ and what has widely been dubbed a ‘new masculinity’. For SS22, though, this ‘softness’ has bloomed into something altogether more brazen: a no-holds-barred, ostensibly queer flamboyance. While previous trends — whether they started on the runways, social media, or through celebrity style — have migrated into stores and people’s wardrobes, the jury remains out on whether the man on the street is quite ready for the emboldened body-baring silhouettes we’ve recently seen on the runway.

i-d.vice.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Haider Ackermann
Person
Giambattista Valli
Person
Troye Sivan
Person
Pharrell
Person
Kanye
Person
Alexander Mcqueen
Person
Dennis Rodman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion Trends#Fashion House#Fashion Designers#Fashion Brands#Acne Studios#Facebook#Hft#Vogue
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Designers & Collectionsfemalefirst.co.uk

Lourdes Leon new face of Swarovski

Lourdes Leon - the eldest daughter of pop icon Madonna - is the new face of Swarovski's upcoming Collection II campaign. Madonna's daughter Lourdes Leon is the new face of Swarovski's upcoming Collection II campaign. The 24-year-old model-and-actress has been hired by the company to "serve as a platform for...
ApparelPosted by
whowhatwear

Presenting: The 32 Best Affordable Dresses of Fall 2021

If you're anything like me, dresses have become the backbone of your wardrobe over the last three months. Seriously, if you saw the current state of my closet, you'd understand just how much market share they've taken up. Between packing for trips and finding the easiest outfits to put together, my dress obsession is in full gear, but just because it tends to kick up in the summer months doesn't mean I'll be losing any interest come fall.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Footwear News

Paris Hilton Does Classic Glam in Sparkly Blue Dress and Valentino Studded Pumps on ‘Tonight Show’

Paris Hilton brought her signature glamour to “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” The heiress donned a sparkling blue dress by Philipp Plein for the occasion. Her Aphrodite style featured broad shoulders and cuffed sleeves, as well as a deep V-shaped neckline. The look’s greatest statement, however, came from allover rhinestones that covered the dress, catching the light at every moment. Its dazzle was further amplified by a belted waist, topped with a heart-shaped jeweled buckle. When it came to shoes, Hilton balanced her dress’ bold statement with versatile black pumps — with a twist. The Netflix “Cooking With Paris” host slipped on...
Designers & CollectionsIn Style

Sarah Jessica Parker's Flattering Jeans Are Hundreds Less at Nordstrom Right Now

All anyone can talk about right now, fashion-wise, is the y2k revival. The early 2000s are back and so are all the brands we thought were long gone: Juicy Couture, Von Dutch, and even Ed Hardy. Denim is obviously a key part of nailing the perfect y2k look (thanks to our lord and savior Britney Spears) and you absolutely need to be wearing the right brands to pull it off. Think, True Religion and 7 For All Mankind. Basically, anything with iconic stitching on the back pockets.
ApparelByrdie

9 Fashion Influencers That Prove 2021 Trends Work on All Body Types

Growing up, the latest, greatest fashion trends made me nervous. This wasn’t because I was unsure of my own sense of style or that I was afraid of change, though. It was because for most of my youth, I believed there were only certain trends that I was “allowed” to wear as someone living in a bigger body. When low-rise jeans were all the rage, I resented that I “couldn’t” wear them, too, as someone with a soft, round stomach. Alternatively, when high-waisted bikini bottoms became popular, I felt like I had won the lottery. Before then, I had believed that bikinis simply weren’t an option for me. I appreciated this constantly evolving series of trends because I loved fashion, but the idea that the next trend would be something that I feared wouldn’t be for me made me anxious.
Tenniswmagazine.com

Kendall Jenner Wears a Fuzzy Bottega Veneta Dress on a Yacht

Summer is almost over, but for the Kardashian-Jenner clan, knitwear season is in full swing. Or maybe it never ended? The most famous sisters on the planet have spent their vacations in several envy-inducing locales, and apparently, Kendall Jenner is the latest sister to get the summer experimental knitwear memo as she luxuriates in the Corsican golden hour.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Footwear News

Mindy Kaling Makes a Festive Style Statement in a Tassel Caftan Dress With Matching Platform Sandals

Mindy Kaling looks relaxed while enjoying some late birthday fun with her friends while serving summer vibes with her outfit. “The Mindy Project” actress posted a photo on Instagram yesterday alongside her friends celebrating the actress’ belated birthday with a spa day. For the ensemble, Kaling wore a green caftan that incorporated blue designs stitched throughout. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) When it came down to the shoes, Kaling wore a pair of green semi-platform sandals that featured two straps placed across each foot. Kaling is a fan of innovative, fashion-forward clothing that makes a...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Footwear News

Heidi Klum Goes Bigger & Bolder in a Lace Bustier, Mix Print Pants & Peep-Toe Heels

Heidi Klum found a way to incorporate practically every major print into her latest look and she did so with flair. The model took her seat on the judge’s panel in a full Dolce & Gabbana look for last night’s episode of “America’s Got Talent.” The ensemble featured a perfectly mismatched lace bustier top, a silky floral robe and high-rise pants coated in stripes of florals, cheetah print and baroque patterns. When it came down to footwear, Klum made sure not to pull any attention away from her attire by instead slipping on a subtle set of black heels. The pointed pumps...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Footwear News

Olivia Culpo Elevates Athleisure in Blue Tie-Dye Crop Top and Leggings Set With Valentino Mules

Olivia Culpo took athleisure sets to the next level in her latest look. The influencer and actress ran errands in Los Angeles, this week in a matching ensemble by Cupshe. Her blue tie-dye hoodie and leggings were from the Amazon swimwear brand’s debut athleisure collection, Weekends at the Beach House. Culpo kept the look breezy and effortless, only accessorizing with beachy curls and a white Bottega Veneta clutch. When it came to shoes, Culpo kept her footwear equally chic. The “Venus as a Boy” star coordinated her handbag with a pair of pointed-toe mules by Valentino. The Roman Stud style featured cream...
RetailPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Kendall Jenner Finds Summer’s Coziest Dress

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Gauzy maxi dresses and lingerie-inspired slips come to mind when you think of summer dresses, but lightweight fabrics aren’t your only option. Unexpected materials can add oomph to even the simplest outfits, even on the warmest days; just ask Kendall Jenner. Currently enjoying a break onboard a yacht in the Mediterranean, the modeling star updated her Instagram this afternoon with snapshots of herself in the final look of Daniel Lee’s spring 2021 collection for Bottega Veneta. Lee’s towel-knit gown in a bold shade of seagrass was delightful when worn by runway star Adwoa Aboah, but Jenner—and her dreamy backdrop—took the piece into fresh territory.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Footwear News

Heidi Klum Twins With Her Daughter in Head-to-Toe Glitter Gown and Matching Stilettos

Heidi Klum had a busy weekend exploring Venice along with her daughter Leni Klum. Both played a mother-and-daughter fashion duo, wearing Dolce & Gabbana outfits and vibrant shoes that proved their unbeatable style sense. Upon their arrival to Italy, the two were donning ensembles that paid tribute to the luxury brand. But Klum made her real statement the night of the event with a head-to-toe silver sparkly gown that features a plunging neckline and straight silhouette. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) Klum’s full-length gown was paired with metallic open-toe stilettos, a silver clutch, intricate...
Beauty & Fashiondistrictchronicles.com

Most Daring Outfits Dua Lipa Has Ever Worn

Lipa chose a striking pink gown designed by Giambattista Valli for the event. The dress, made entirely of tulle, had a high-low skirt, full train, and plunging neckline. A black bow completed the dress, which Lipa paired with strappy heels. Lipa paired the look with coordinating multicolored shoes. At the...
Beauty & Fashionthezoereport.com

Kendall Jenner Wore A Towel Dress While On A Yacht — I Want One Too

In the spirit of re-emergence fashion, many people find themselves unafraid to master controversial trends like dad sandals, string cutout dresses, and one-button cardigan looks. The unexpected details in clothing and accessories have become a cause for celebration. Take Kendall Jenner’s fuzzy green dress from Bottega Veneta as a prime example. While on vacation, the model rocked a midi number that came in an unconventional fabric: terry. The texture (and frankly, color) of the dress resembled a fluffy bathmat, or a very chic sleeveless bathrobe.
Designers & CollectionsTrendHunter.com

Retro-Inspired Menswear Collections

New York-based men’s fashion brand Noah has unveiled its highly anticipated Noah FW21 collection. Diverse yet distinctly retro, the new capsule boldly blends styles from workwear to sportswear, to classic tailoring. The collection includes a wide range of garments including suit sets, corduroy pants, hoodies, graphic t-shirts, quarter-zip hoodies, colorful...
ApparelPosted by
Vogue Magazine

5 Shoe Lovers on Where They Shop for Heels, and Why Wearing Them Is Empowering

When Henry Bae—cofounder of the shoe brand Syro—was younger, they remember wanting to rock heels out in public but being far too ashamed to do so. “I used to trail behind my family on our after-dinner walks, so I could strut on my toes and imagine myself walking on an incline,” Bae says. Flash forward to today, and Bae and their cofounder, Shaobo Han, are now making it their mission to make heels accessible to all. They design heeled styles in a large range of sizes, from men’s 8 to men’s 14. Street style stars, both male or nonbinary, are increasingly sporting heels proudly and stylishly. And it’s about more than just a fashion statement.
Designers & CollectionsPopSugar

If Cinderella Wore Bottega Veneta, Lori Harvey's Heels Would Be Her Glass Slippers

Another outing for Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan — this time, it was a day date — made for another reason to swoon over their subtly coordinated style. The duo ooze with cool every time they step out flashing their looks, and this instance was no different what with Lori's vintage silk top, her Hermès mini Kelly bag, and the Bottega Veneta caged heels that are fit for true queens.
Designers & CollectionsGrazia

Summer 2021 Belongs To The Micro Dress (And Not Just On Love Island)

Whether or not the Hot Girl Summer we were all promised has manifested itself in the way you hoped it would, it seems fashion certainly has got the memo. While the mini skirt has been enjoying its renaissance for a while now and 'sexy' dressing is very much back in favour, summer 2021 belongs to one item of clothing in particular: the micro dress.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Footwear News

Katie Holmes Makes a Case for Menswear-Inspo in Relaxed Trousers, White Button Down and Gucci Loafers

Katie Holmes found the perfect way to wear fall trends at the end of summer. The actress was in NYC on Tuesday in a simple yet stylish summer-to-fall transition look. She paired oversized rust-colored trousers with an oversized white button-down. Though the oversized look can make some outfits look baggy and messy, Holmes pulled it off. She added dark sunglasses, a white face mask around her wrist and a large black tote that she’s been seen adding to her recent looks. Billowy, sometimes boxy menswear-inspired silhouettes have become a staple for Holmes in the past few years. She frequents oversized blazers, overalls...

Comments / 0

Community Policy