Business Journals Leadership Trust is an invite-only network of influential business leaders, executives and entrepreneurs in your community. Adaptability and agility have been widely credited with helping businesses that have endured over the past year and a half, but if pressed, most leaders would add another essential element: a strong network. Having a diverse group of people from a variety of backgrounds, industries and areas of expertise to lean on can help any leader navigate their organization successfully through difficult circumstances, while they, in turn, help the members of their network with their own knowledge and abilities.