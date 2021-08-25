Cancel
Pfizer vaccine receives full approval

By Marione Martin
alvareviewcourier.com
 6 days ago

By now you’ve probably heard that Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine has received full approval from the FDA. Initially, the FDA waived some of its usual requirements for emergency approval. Pfizer's shot for people 16 and older has now undergone the same rigorous testing and regulatory review as dozens of other long-established vaccines.

