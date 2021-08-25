Cancel
Hong Kong shares slip in subdued trade ahead of Powell speech

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

* Hang Seng index ends down 0.13%

* China Enterprises index HSCE falls 0.25%

* Trading volume soft ahead of U.S. Fed symposium

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares slipped on Wednesday after two sessions of strong gains, but trading activity was muted ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve symposium on Friday.

** At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was down 33.97 points or 0.13% at 25,693.95, after climbing more than 3.5% in the previous two sessions. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index fell 0.25% to 9,076.03. ** The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares rose 1.2%, while the IT sector rose 0.21%, the financial sector ended 0.19% lower and the property sector dipped 0.06%. ** About 1.56 billion Hang Seng index shares were traded, roughly 73.2% of the market’s 30-day moving average of 2.13 billion shares a day. The volume traded in the previous trading session was 2.05 billion. ** The top gainer on the Hang Seng was Xinyi Solar Holdings Ltd , which gained 6.42%, while the biggest loser was ANTA Sports Products Ltd, which fell 6.83%. ** ANTA was also the biggest H-share percentage decliner, followed by Kuaishou Technology, which fell 3.55% and Nongfu Spring Co Ltd, down by 2.96%. ** The top gainers among H-shares were JD.Com Inc up 5%, followed by Shimao Group Holdings Ltd, gaining 3.52% and CITIC Ltd, up by 3.37%. ** China’s main Shanghai Composite index closed up 0.74% at 3,540.38 points, while the blue-chip CSI300 index ended up 0.2%. ** Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.33%, while Japan’s Nikkei index closed down 0.03%. ** The yuan was quoted at 6.4764 per U.S. dollar at 08:07 UTC, 0.09% weaker than the previous close of 6.4705. (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

