Dembell Reveals a Luxurious Land Yacht

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGerman car manufacturer Dembell is launching the Actros, a new luxury RV nicknamed the “land yacht.”. The motorhome sports a sleek dark grey exterior with red racing stripes and logos decorating the laterals and rear. The interior is modern, cozy, and luxurious featuring premium materials, mood lighting and soft touches. The land yacht is equipped with a solar roof, two 55’ TVs, Bose home theater system, a 1,000-liter freshwater tank, an electric parasol tent with wind sensors, solar panels and Miele home appliances including an oven, dishwasher, refrigerator, vapor-withdrawal system and washer/dryer. The cockpit has four captain seats fitted with air-spring suspension and massage functions and the suite is equipped with a king-sized bed. Interior spaces can be maximized with three slide-outs for the kitchen, bedroom, or lounge area.

