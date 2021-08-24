Here’s How Often To Replace Air Filters In Your Home
Q: How often should I replace the air filters in my home, and what factors would require me to replace them in between regular changes?. A: The essential function of an air filter is to clean air that passes through a home’s heating and cooling system. Air filters are made out of spun fiberglass, paper, or cloth enclosed in a cardboard frame and are usually located within the air vents of a home. Homeowners may forget to change the HVAC filters for months at a time, which can cause a buildup of dust, debris, and allergens. This buildup can cause maintenance problems over time.www.bobvila.com
