Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

New Zealand Pushes Ahead With Vaccinations as Delta Outbreak Widens

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWELLINGTON (Reuters) - New Zealand recorded 62 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, taking the total number of infections in the latest outbreak to 210 as the government scrambled to scale up vaccinations amid growing criticism. Most of the cases are in the largest city Auckland, while 12 are in...

www.usnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacinda Ardern
Person
Chris Hipkins
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Zealand Government#Vaccinations#Delta#Outbreaks#Reuters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
Country
New Zealand
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Related
Public Health101 WIXX

Australia purchases Pfizer vaccines from Poland as COVID-19 infections spike

SYDNEY (Reuters) – Australia has purchased about 1 million doses of Pfizer Inc’s COVID-19 vaccine from Poland to add to its inoculation efforts in Sydney and its home state, which on Saturday entered a snap lockdown https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/australias-victoria-reports-21-new-local-covid-19-cases-2021-08-13 amid record new infections. Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Sunday the extra...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

New Zealand reports first death linked to Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

WELLINGTON, Aug 30 (Reuters) - New Zealand reported its first recorded death linked to U.S. drugmaker Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine, the health ministry said on Monday, after a woman suffered a rare side-effect leading to inflammation of the heart muscle. The report comes as the country battles an outbreak of the...
Public HealthUS News and World Report

A Weary Australia Plans Reopening as COVID-19 Death Toll Hits 1,000

SYDNEY (Reuters) - As Australia's COVID-19 deaths exceed 1,000, a grim toll but modest by global standards, a country that has used relentless lockdowns now faces perhaps its biggest health policy challenge of the pandemic - how to reopen. The highly infectious Delta variant has breached the country's fortress-style controls...
Public Healthabc17news.com

Sydney virus outbreak spreads in Australia and New Zealand

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — An Australian state leader is warning that Melbourne may be losing control of a COVID-19 delta variant outbreak that began in Sydney and has also spread to the New Zealand capital. The fast-moving outbreak was first detected in mid-June in Sydney, Australia’s largest city, which has reported more than 600 new infections in each of the last four days. The virus has spread to Melbourne, the nation’s second-most populous city, and has seeded New Zealand’s first outbreak in six months. The neighboring nations have used lockdowns to stamp out clusters throughout the pandemic. But the delta variant is proving more challenging. Victoria state’s premier says he is losing hope of eliminating the latest outbreak in Melbourne, which entered its sixth lockdown on Aug. 5.
Public HealthPosted by
AFP

New Zealand records first local virus case in six months

New Zealand recorded its first locally transmitted case of Covid-19 in six months on Tuesday, sparking efforts to trace the origins of the infection as officials pondered a response. The health department said the case was identified in Auckland, the country's largest city, adding "a link between the case and the border or managed isolation is yet to be established". It said ministers would meet later Tuesday to determine how to respond to New Zealand's first community case since February 28. "A hard and early response is the best tool to stamp out any potential spread and everyone in New Zealand is asked to stay calm, be kind and play their part while we gather more information on the potential case," the department said.
WorldTelegraph

Israel threatens fresh lockdown as vaccine front-runner faces delta surge

Israel, one of the world's front-runners in Covid-19 vaccinations, is reinstating restrictions and warning of a fresh lockdown as the number of serious cases rises to its highest in four months. Nearly 5.4 million of Israel’s 9.3 million population have had both vaccines, according to health ministry data. But despite...
Public Healtheturbonews.com

New Zealand goes on nationwide lockdown over one COVID-19 case

New Zealand countrywide shutdown is due to last three days, while in Auckland and Coromandel Peninsula the lockdown will last a week. One new COVID-19 case reported in New Zealand. New Zealand Prime Minister declares a nationwide lockdown. New Zealand stamping out the virus in very early stages. Speaking at...
Public Healthmarketresearchtelecast.com

New Zealand recorded a COVID-19 case and made a drastic decision

The New Zealand Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern, decreed this Tuesday a three-day confinement for the whole country after discovering a case of local origin of contamination to coronavirus. Ardern claimed that New Zealand, that had not registered any contamination within the population in six months, could not take risks with...
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Coronavirus news – live: New Zealand enters lockdown as 10 cases found and Japanese Grand Prix cancelled

New Zealand has awoken to its first coronavirus lockdown in six months, with an initially solitary Delta variant case having now risen to 10 known infections and Jacinda Ardern’s government “absolutely anticipating more”. It came as the Japanese Grand Prix in October was shelved for the second successive year due to “ongoing complexities” as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, following talks between F1 and Tokyo.And as infections continue to soar in Southeast Asia, the Red Cross warned that the region needs more help securing vaccines, while the World Health Organisation sounded the alarm over the supply of fake...
Public Healthfroggyweb.com

Australia pandemic panel backs reopening plans amid Delta surge

SYDNEY (Reuters) – Australia can proceed with its reopening plans when the country reaches 70%-80% vaccination levels, the government’s pandemic modelling adviser said, even as some states hinted they may not ease border curbs if Sydney fails to control its Delta outbreak. The Melbourne-based Doherty Institute said the country’s focus...
Public HealthMedicalXpress

Growing Sydney outbreak prompts new borders inside Australia

A worsening coronavirus outbreak in Sydney prompted Australian regions to pull up the drawbridge on the city and surrounding state Friday by implementing unprecedented travel restrictions. Western Australia became the latest state to impose tighter curbs on travel from New South Wales and its state capital, which posted a record...
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

New Zealand extends coronavirus lockdown amid Delta variant outbreak

New Zealand’s strict nationwide lockdown has been extended by at least another week amid a growing coronavirus outbreak.The shutdown will last until at least Friday after health authorities detected 35 new local infections of the fast-spreading Delta variant.This is the highest number of daily Covid-19 cases in the country since April last year and takes the total number of cases in New Zealand to 107.Jacinda Ardern, New Zealand’s prime minister, said “more certainty” was needed as she announced the lockdown would continue until at least the end of the month in Auckland where most of the cases have been found.“We...
Public HealthNew York Post

Sydney warned worse to come as Delta cases surge

SYDNEY, Aug 18 – Sydney’s Delta outbreak has not peaked and residents must brace for more deaths, authorities said on Wednesday, as Australia’s largest city continued to break records for new daily infections despite a nearly two-month lockdown. “We haven’t seen the worst of it and the way that we...

Comments / 0

Community Policy