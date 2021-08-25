Cancel
Athens, AL

Feed the Eagles continues to grow

By Travis Devlin travis@athensnews-courier.com
The News Courier
The News Courier
 5 days ago
The Feed the Eagles program was established back in 2018 at the request of Athens head football coach Cody Gross with the hopes of being able to field the most physically fit football team in the area.

He wanted to use nutrition to put every player on the field at his healthiest, safest and fastest, according to former judge and current Black and Gold Circle Board of Directors member Jimmy Woodroof.

“He (Cody Gross) came to me right when I retired from the bench in 2017 and said ‘we need to start a nutrition program,’” Woodruff said.

Woodroof acknowledged that some kids don’t always eat right at home, and some of their home lives are difficult, so he understands the importance of this program.

“Last year was a challenge trying to get the kids to eat in one room with all these COVID recommendations,” Woodroof said. “It was a difficult year for everyone, but the community supported it. I’m just trying to do everything I can to get this message in front of my community.”

Black and Gold Circle Inc. is now in its fourth year, and Woodroof estimates that they have raised over $150,000. He said all of the money raised comes from the community, and it has allowed for the kids to be fed twice a day, five days a week.

“Cody Gross’ wife, Karen Gross, has been kind of the head dog,” he said. “A group of ladies cook two to three times a week. Her team of momma’s buy and cook food as well as get food from local restaurants.”

Local restaurants contributing food include Chick-fil-A, 306 Barbecue, Jack’s, Panera Bread and LawLers Barbecue.

Woodroof said 306 Barbecue cooks a meal every Wednesday night. The kids also get a weekly breakfast from Jack’s, and Panera Bread provides a donation of food they didn’t sell during the week that is picked up every Sunday night.

“I grew up here, I played football here, I know the community and I love the community. The community has meant everything to my wife and me,” Woodroof said. “There’s not enough I can say or express my gratitude to this community with what they have done.”

For Woodroof, seeing how much of an impact the community has made and the difference he has seen in the teams and players’ attitudes from the continued growth of this program makes it an easy decision to continue Feed the Eagles.

“It’s a hard ticket to turn down feeding kids. That’s a pretty easy sell,” he said. “The initial component was nutrition for the football program, but it has gotten so much bigger than that.”

He says not only has the energy been good from everyone, the appreciation from the new group of assistant coaches has been tremendous as well. He expects that eventually this program won’t just be about feeding the Eagles football team, it will be feeding all of the Golden Eagles.

“We got it started with football, and football is really running with it now because of just the demands of football, but if another program wants to get one started, we have the umbrella in place through Black and Gold to do that,” Woodruff said. “We anticipate that may happen, and we’re all for that.”

The News Courier

The News Courier

Athens, AL
Media Account for The News Courier

