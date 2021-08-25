Hospitals report limited bed space as COVID numbers climb
Arizona hospitals are seeing more COVID patients and schools are seeing more outbreaks as the state faces its third wave of coronavirus cases. Last week, the number of ICU patients in Banner Health Care’s Arizona hospitals, for both COVID and non-COVID patients, reached the peak numbers of those seen in the summer 2020 surge, said Banner Chief Clinical Officer Dr. Marjorie Bessel at a media conference on Aug. 18.www.tucsonlocalmedia.com
