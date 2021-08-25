Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Kadeena Cox aiming to inspire new generation of black cyclists at Tokyo 2020

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kfC3l_0bcB5wmJ00
Kadeena Cox claimed golds in cycling and athletics at Rio 2016 (Andrew Matthews/PA) (PA Archive)

Paralympic star Kadeena Cox hopes to inspire a future generation of black cyclists by showing the sport is not just for “white, middle-class males”.

Cox wrote her name into the history books at Rio 2016 by setting a world record en route to claiming gold in the C4-5 500m time trial and then repeating the feat in the T38 400m athletics event.

The 30-year-old will defend those multi-sport titles in Tokyo, beginning at the velodrome on Friday.

Leeds-born Cox, who has Jamaican parents, acknowledges there is a noticeable lack of diversity within elite cycling and has already set about changing that by setting up her KC Academy.

She believes more role models are needed and is eager to provide further inspiration in Japan after BMX rider Kye Whyte last month claimed BMX silver at the Olympics.

“Within British cycling there is limited numbers: there’s me, there’s Kye, there’s Quillan (Isidore), who is the other BMX who didn’t go the (Olympic) Games, and that’s kind of it,” she said.

“There aren’t very many people from a diverse background. I started my cycling academy to try and get more people from a BAME background into cycling.

“We’ve got a couple of cyclists that are currently working their way up through the rankings and hoping to be on the squad in the next few years.

I always say it's that visibility - if you see someone that looks like you doing something then you think you can achieve that.

“It’s nice Kye was out there, he’s won a medal, the nation has seen him, it’s like: ‘If Kye can do it, then I can do it’.

“And I always say it’s that visibility – if you see someone that looks like you doing something then you think you can achieve that.

“I would never have picked up cycling had it not been for my disability because it just wasn’t something I saw.

“You see someone riding past in their Lycra and it’s normally white, middle-class males and I never would have seen myself in that position, being an elite cyclist.

“So I think that visibility that Kye has given us, that visibility that I’m trying to give within disability sport, is just so key and hopefully it will mean more people will be coming into the sport.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EqEDm_0bcB5wmJ00
Kadeena Cox was Great Britain’s closing ceremony flagbearer in Brazil (Andrew Matthews/PA) (PA Archive)

Cox’s life changed dramatically in 2014 when she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.

Having previously competed as an able-bodied athlete, she excelled on her Paralympics debut two years later and was one of the headline-grabbing stories of Rio, becoming the first Briton to top the podium in two different sports in the same Games since 1984.

She has since battled disordered eating and body image issues, plus a career-threatening knee injury.

“I’ve had a lot of up-and-down times,” said Cox. “I’ve probably not quite found the form I actually had in 2016, I’ve just not been able to have the consistency and my body’s not quite been on my side and I’m getting older! It is a little bit more challenging.

“One of the key things I’ve learnt about having any form of eating disorder, it isn’t a quick fix. Even people that have been what you’d call ‘recovered’ for years, they always have little slips.

This is the point that I kind of wobble the most and my hate for my body becomes a little bit more intense, but I think I'm dealing with it a lot better.

“I probably am in a great place right now, compared to where I’ve ever been at this point before a championships.

“This is the point that I kind of wobble the most and my hate for my body becomes a little bit more intense but I think because we’ve put so much in place, I’m dealing with it a lot better and I feel like I’m in a relatively mentally strong place.

“Just being able to talk about it, that means I’m in a lot better place than I have been and it’s helping me to be able to get through it.”

Cox’s commitment to balancing two sports leads to her spending hours travelling the approximate 100 miles between training bases in Loughborough and Manchester.

Her hectic schedule over the past few years has been made busier by a series of reality television appearances, including on Gogglebox and MasterChef this summer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Py2da_0bcB5wmJ00
Kadeena Cox was a contestant on Celebrity MasterChef (PA/BBC) (PA Media)

“One of the key things that I learnt on MasterChef was time management,” said Cox, who was GB’s closing ceremony flagbearer in Brazil.

“You’d think I ‘d be really, really organised, but my timing can be so bad. To be able to get out a dish on MasterChef you’ve got to be able to have good timing – it’s one of the key things that I took away from that TV show and I just like having another passion aside from sport.

“It was nice to be with people from different backgrounds and to have a non-sporting conversation or talk to people about sport who aren’t in that world.

“I think it just humbles you that little bit but also makes me appreciate what I do and how cool that is and the fact that I am pushing the boundaries and I’m in a blessed position.”

Comments / 0

newschain

newschain

35K+
Followers
88K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kadeena Cox
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tokyo#Cyclist#Multiple Sclerosis#Jamaican#Kc Academy#British#Bame#Rio#Briton
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
Country
Japan
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
womensrunning.co.uk

“I use every day as an opportunity to create change”: Kadeena Cox MBE interview

As the Paralympics kick off in Tokyo, we catch up with two-time Paralympic Champion Kadeena Cox MBE to discuss injury setbacks, using her platform to make change and representing Team GB. Thanks to hardworking para-athletes and campaigns like Virgin Media‘s #WeAreHere the Paralympics has become a much more visible event,...
teamusa.org

U.S. Goalball Teams Aim To Recapture Gold In Tokyo

Tyler Merren competes at the Olympic Games Rio 2016 on Sep 16, 2016 in Rio. The Paralympic Games Rio 2016 saw a return to the medal stand for both the U.S. men’s and women’s goalball teams, but the mission for Tokyo is clear: get back to the top step of that podium.
SportsPosted by
The Independent

Kadeena Cox posts new world record as she retains Paralympic time trial title

Kadeena Cox smashed the world record as she retained her C4-5 500m time trial title at the Tokyo Paralympics.The multi-sport athlete, who won gold in cycling and athletics at Rio 2016, crossed the line in 34.812, which was reduced to a real time of 34.433 due to her being in the lower of the two classifications.Canadian Kate O’Brien – a fellow C4 rider, who held the previous global best – finished just over a second slower at the Izu Velodrome.Back to Back Gold Medals! 🥇🥇This is your stage, @kad_c 🔥#Tokyo2020 #Paralympics pic.twitter.com/aiKPwfkM25— C4 Paralympics (@C4Paralympics) August 27, 2021
SportsThe Guardian

Kadeena Cox wins cycling gold to kick off Paralympic multisport double bid

Great Britain’s Kadeena Cox retained her Paralympic women’s C4-5 500m time trial title at the Izu Velodrome, a world-record-breaking final run kicking off the first half of what Cox hopes will be another Olympic multisport double. Cox was the last to ride in Friday’s final, having qualified fastest, but showed...
WorldPosted by
newschain

Lauren Steadman claims gold as Britain dominates triathlon

Glory for Lauren Steadman led the way as Great Britain picked up a glittering full complement of triathlon medals on day five of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics. Former Strictly Come Dancing star Steadman upgraded the PT4 silver she won in Rio five years ago to PTS5 gold with a finish of 1:04:46, 41 seconds clear of American Grace Norman.
Everett, WAHeraldNet

Local Paralympian Geer aims for more medals in Tokyo

McKenna (Dahl) Geer’s long wait is almost over, and her rifle sights are trained on more Paralympic medals. The coronavirus pandemic may have delayed the Lakewood High School graduate’s participation in the 2020 Summer Paralympic Games by a year, throwing her training schedule out of whack and forcing life plans to be altered. But the Games have finally arrived, as they begin Tuesday in Tokyo and run through Sept. 5, and Geer is set to take on the world in three shooting events.
AsiaTime Out Global

Tokyo Tower will be lit up in special colours for the Paralympics tonight

The Tokyo 2020 Paralympics kick off today and the city is gearing up for the long-awaited Games. While spectators aren’t allowed at the stadiums, we can still watch the Games from home and enjoy special events around the city. During the Olympics, we saw many Tokyo landmarks bathed in colourful illuminations and we can expect the same for the Paralympic Games.
BBC

Sudoku: Maki Kaji, puzzle enthusiast, dies aged 69

Maki Kaji, the Japanese man known as the "Godfather of Sudoku", has died at the age of 69. Kaji gave the number puzzle its name after publishing it in his magazine Nikoli in the 1980s. Since then the popular game - involving placing the numbers 1 to 9 in each...
EntertainmentBBC

Tokyo Games: Robot Zen garden inspired by athletes

A robotic art installation inspired by traditional Japanese Zen gardens has been paying homage to athletes competing in the Olympic and Paralympic Games. The Constant Gardeners project looks at footage from different sports and then uses an algorithm to create an artistic representation of athletes' movements. BBC Click’s Paul Carter...

Comments / 0

Community Policy