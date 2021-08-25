Veterans Treatment & Adult Drug Courts Seeking Federal Grants
Livingston County officials are pursuing grant opportunities that will help them continue to support a couple of specialty courts. Livingston County’s Adult Drug Court and Veterans Treatment Court help individuals struggling with substance use disorders and mental health disorders who are members of the community. The State Court Administrative Office, through the Bureau of Justice Assistance has made grant funding available for both for fiscal year 2022.www.whmi.com
