Miami East-MVCTC FFA Recognized by National FFA

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe National FFA Organization recently announced the results of the National FFA Evaluations. Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter was selected as a 3-Star National Chapter for the National FFA Chapter Award Program. A 3-star is the highest award a chapter can be recognized for in the National Chapter process. In order to be considered for such an honor, the Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter had to place in the top 10% in the state of Ohio. In May, the chapter learned that they were in the Top 10 in the state and would have their application forwarded to national evaluations.

