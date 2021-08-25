Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Superb Seychelles – where to stay in the diving, hiking and beach paradise

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qQSlm_0bcB4dDX00
Silhouette island, Seychelles (Sarah Marshall/PA)

Across the island of Mahe, several strange gashes scar the coastline – wounds from unsuccessful treasure hunts carried out by local residents over the years.Left by 17th century pirates who cruised through these waters, legends of lost loot are so engrained in the national psyche even the government demands a 50% cut of any finds by law. But to date, no major hauls have been declared.

Whether there’s any truth to the far-fetched fairy-tales is debatable, yet the Seychelles evidently sparkles with riches – from diving with sharks in the outer islands, to hiking the slopes of soaring, jungle-wrapped peaks. And as travellers plan ahead for dream holidays to escape a period of non-stop nightmares, it’s not surprising the 115-island state is topping booking lists.

Granitic, volcanic or small, low coral cays – each island has a different appeal and character, some thriving with communities and others occupied by only one resort. Whether you’re seeking adventure or simply to zone out, here’s our pick of the best places to stay.

STORY Hotel, Mahe

All walks of life stroll along the beach at Beau Vallon on main island Mahe (where all international flights arrive and depart), making it one of the best places to sample local living in the Seychelles. Perfectly placed to soak up the action, this fun and modern property is only metres from the rolling waves. Choose a villa with plunge pool and beach access to sink directly into the sand or opt for a garden room overlooking a tropical lagoon.

Scoring top points for sustainability, the hotel has made environmental protection a priority: measures have been taken to protect flora and fauna on its premises; an onsite water bottling site has reduced plastic consumption; and a rainwater harvesting system has been put in place. A gym and serene spa are tucked into the gardens and there’s a choice of seven restaurants – ranging from buffet to private, petal-strewn fine dining. Off site, there’s a chance to hike through Morne National Park – several trail heads leading to the emerald peaks are a short walk from the hotel.

How: Visit story-seychelles.com

L’Archipel, Praslin

Given human habitation in the Seychelles only dates back a few hundred years, it’s easy to trace the roots of early settlers. Owned by descendants of the French d’Offay family, this elegant beachfront resort – one of the few high-end, family-owned properties in the Seychelles – is a successful marriage of present and past; classic Creole architecture has been polished with a Riviera sheen.

Set on a gently sloping hillside of landscaped gardens overlooking one of the island’s most secluded beaches, 32 rooms and larger suites occupy several plantation-era buildings with sunset-facing verandas, and a shore-side restaurant serves an excellent menu, served with French finesse. A one-hour ferry ride or 15-minute flight from Mahe, Praslin is more laidback than her sister island. Come to visit the UNESCO-listed Vallee de Mai, home to a forest of coco de mer trees, prized for their weighty 20kg nuts.

How: Visit larchipel.com/en

Six Senses Zil Pasyon, Felicite

Everywhere in the Seychelles is magical, but some places sparkle with an extra-special quality. At Zil Pasyon, the only resort occupying the private island of Felicite, accessible by a 20-minute private boat transfer from Praslin or helicopter from Mahe, the emphasis is on uninterrupted relaxation. Thirty pool villas are tucked into the palms and tropical forest, where fruit bats swoop overhead at dusk; a generous lap pool, sun deck, and playful swing above the bath justify spending an above average time in your room.

To do so, however, would mean missing out on so much: take a dawn kayak ride to nearby Coco island, where several seabird species nest; trek a trail to the island’s highest point; dine beneath a native takamaka tree festooned with fairy lights; or enjoy private sundowners on beanbags at a secluded granite viewpoint. Built into the rocks, the spa is extraordinary; book a private slot at the saltwater pool and sundeck gazing out to the Indian Ocean.

How: Visit sixsenses.com/en/resorts/zil-pasyon

Hilton Labriz, Silhouette

Boulder-strewn beaches attract visitors to this volcanic island, but the wild interior is just as captivating. Declared a national park, 93% of the land is protected, creating an adventure playground for anyone lucky enough to stay at this fantastic resort. Despite having 111 rooms and a choice of eight restaurants, it never feels busy, and there are plenty of opportunities for discovering secret patches of sand either by hiking or exploring on a boat.

Silhouette’s history as a coconut plantation is detailed at the Grann Kaz, a Creole house once belonging to the Dauban family, where lively, traditional dinner dances are held. A trail – regarded as the hardest in the country – also follows a route once used by workers to cross the island. Underwater activities are taken care of by an excellent PADI dive centre, which offers open water courses, while the spa – built sensitively between giant boulders – is back-to-nature bliss.

How: Visit hilton.com/en/

How to plan your trip

Abercrombie & Kent (abercrombiekent.co.uk; 01242 547 760) offers seven night holidays in the Seychelles from £3,900pp based on two people sharing. Includes breakfast, flights, transfers and accommodation. Comes under A&K’s flexible booking policy.

Comments / 0

newschain

newschain

35K+
Followers
88K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seychelles#Beaches#Private Beach#Diving#Praslin Given#French#Creole#Riviera#Unesco#Felicite Everywhere
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Hiking
Related
WorldTelegraph

Caribbean set for red list as travel experts warn of scramble home

Four Caribbean and African holiday destinations are at risk of UK travel bans being imposed this week, sparking a scramble by holidaymakers to return to avoid hotel quarantine, an analysis suggests. Jamaica, St Lucia, Dominica and Morocco have seen rising Covid rates that put them on course to be red-listed...
TravelPosted by
Parade

12 Best All-Inclusive Resorts in America—No Passport Required!

When you hear the words “all-inclusive” you may think of a resort near white sandy beaches in tropical locations like St. Lucia or Mexico. However, what if we told you some all-inclusive resorts may be in your own backyard?. From the painted hills of Colorado to the balmy Florida Keys,...
Public Healthtntmagazine.com

It’s Official: UK, Europe, USA Travel is Back, Including Cruises

Amid the uncertainty surrounding international travel during the COVID-19 pandemic, with different countries instituting a wide variety of restrictions and measures to combat the spread of the virus¬—particularly the new Delta variant—comes confirmation that the UK government has waived quarantine for arrivals of fully vaccinated travellers, while also confirming the restart of international cruises.
TravelPosted by
Only In Arizona

The View Campground May Just Be The Disneyland Of Arizona Campgrounds

Monument Valley is one of the most well-known natural wonders on earth, drawing many thousands of visitors each year. Tourists usually just visit for one day, but in doing so, miss out on the best times to marvel at the breathtaking scenery: sunrise and sunset. The View Campground lets you extend your Monument Valley experience overnight, with tent and RV sites, cabins, and even hotel rooms that offer a front row seat to the iconic red sandstone buttes.
Visual ArtArchDaily

Oppenheim Architecture Reveals Luxury Hotel & Residences on Albanian Coast

Oppenheim Architecture have unveiled the design of the Jali Hotel and Residences, a new luxury complex on Albania's southern coast. The project will nestle in the site's picturesque landscape and seaside, and provide visitors and residents with a public square, recreational amenities, and access to a vibrant beachside club that pay homage to traditional Albanian coastal structures.
LifestylePosted by
Best Life

10 Best Vacation Spots on the Planet

As the vaccination rate keeps climbing in the U.S., more and more Americans are returning to planning their next dream vacation. Who wouldn't want to escape reality? Now more than ever, we want destinations that deliver big, making up for how little we got out in 2020. Need inspiration for where to go next? We've talked to the best travel experts on the planet who told us the best vacation spots on the planet. Read on.
Lifestylecaribjournal.com

Turks and Caicos Resort Joins Leading Hotels of the World

Turks and Caicos’ Wymara Resort and Villas has joined Leading Hotels of the World. The Turks and Caicos luxury property is the latest Caribbean hotel to join LHW, which is a collection of some of the most prestigious luxury independent hotels around the globe. “We are so honored to be...
TravelFodorsTravel

Deal Alert: 49% Off This Resort on One of the Caribbean’s Most Stunning Islands

Home > Destinations > Caribbean > St. Martin and St. Maarten > Deals. You can save big on this fully refundable deal. Picture this: you’re lounging on a sunbed with a mimosa in hand. The sun is lightly toasting your sunscreen-lathered body (you’ve checked that the sunscreen is reef-safe). You go for a swim in the ocean and watch low-flying planes from a bar. Sounds like a dream after the nightmare of 2020, right?
TravelPosted by
BoardingArea

Amazing Sights Driving Around Iceland’s Famous Golden Circle

For visitors based out of Raykjavik and only staying in Iceland for a few days, the most common route to see a lot of what the country offers is the Golden Circle. In a relatively short drive from the capital, you’re able to see cliffs, waterfalls and geothermic areas. That checks off many of the boxes people look for from a trip to Iceland so the sites along the route are also the most famous tourist attractions in the country. For those who don’t have a car, it’s a popular route for tour companies who make it a day trip with set times to spend at each location.
Hawaii Stateseattlepi.com

Hawaii family travel: What’s new across the islands

It wasn’t long ago that traveling to Hawaii entailed a great deal of advance preparation. Now, mainland vaccinated visitors entering Hawaii may do so without pre-travel testing or quarantine. All other guests must provide negative results from one of Hawaii’s trusted testing partners. However, regardless of vaccination status, all visitors are still required to participate in the state’s Safe Travels program.
Worldlonelyplanet.com

7 reasons why Curaçao should be your next Caribbean vacation

If you head to Curaçao’s capital, Willemstad, you’ll find a larger-than-life installation spelling out the local expression dushi, meaning "sweet" or "nice." It’s safe to say that the word has become the unofficial slogan of the island, so head on down, grab yourself a blue drink (tinted by Curaçao’s signature liqueur, of course) and enjoy the dushi life of sun and sand.
Boats & Watercraftscruisefever.net

MSC’s 19th Cruise Ship Launches Cruises

MSC Cruises’ brand new cruise ship, MSC Seashore, officially launched cruises this week. MSC Seashore is the 19th ship in MSC’s fleet and will sail out of PortMiami starting in November. Following her summer season in the western Mediterranean, MSC Seashore will complete an 18-night transatlantic Grand Voyage cruise to...
TravelThrillist

10 Awesome Airbnbs to Enjoy a Proper Mountain Escape

If you're a sucker for sweeping panoramic views of the great outdoors, these are for you. We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.
LifestylePosted by
Travel + Leisure

The First and Only Ritz-Carlton in Turks and Caicos Just Opened — and It Has Delicious Food, Amazing Snorkeling, and Luxury Catamaran

After a 15-minute ride from the airport, passing by scrub, indigenous Turk's head cactus, and glimpses of white, sandy beaches along the way, I arrive at the The Ritz-Carlton, Turks & Caicos — a new addition on Grace Bay Beach, and the only Ritz-Carlton property in Turks and Caicos. The hotel, which opened in July of this year, wows with its desert-meets-beach design inspired from the island's flora and fauna and Lucayan heritage. Approaching the open-air lobby, I'm handed a glass of champagne while I check in. Past the courtyard, a stone path lined with palm trees leads out to the family and adults-only pools, and the Atlantic Ocean sparkles beyond, tempting everyone with its crystal-clear waters and stunning beach.
Traveltheculturetrip.com

The Best Hotels in Huatulco, Mexico

With nine bays and more than 30 beaches crammed into this scenic stretch of the Oaxaca coastline, there’s no shortage of Pacific-facing places to stay, seaside restaurants and poised pools with a view in Huatulco. The town of Huatulco rests alongside the sweeping Sierra Madre mountains on Oaxaca state’s pristine...
AnimalsPosted by
newschain

Wally the Walrus delights locals in seaside town

Wandering Wally the Walrus has delighted locals and tourists alike after making an appearance in an Irish seaside town. The Arctic walrus was photographed climbing on to a boat owned by a local hotelier off the coast of Ardmore, Co Waterford, on Wednesday. The marauding mammal was first spotted in...
LifestyleTravelDailyNews.com

Survey reveals the most expensive luxury hotels in the world

The most expensive hotel in the world is located in French Polynesia, according to a new survey conducted by Luxury-Hotels.com. The survey compared rates at luxury hotels around the globe based on the cheapest available double room during the month of August 2021. Only hotels with at least 10 guest rooms were considered for the survey.

Comments / 0

Community Policy