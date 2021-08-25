Cancel
Boone County, KY

Special Weather Statement issued for Boone, Bracken, Campbell, Carroll, Gallatin, Grant, Kenton by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-26 04:20:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-26 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Boone; Bracken; Campbell; Carroll; Gallatin; Grant; Kenton; Lewis; Mason; Owen; Pendleton; Robertson REDUCED VISIBILITIES POSSIBLE THIS MORNING Areas of fog can be expected this morning with some locally dense fog possible. Visibilities may drop below a half a mile at times through mid morning. If traveling this morning, use extra caution and be prepared for the possibility of rapidly changing visibilities.

alerts.weather.gov

