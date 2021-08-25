Cancel
Morocco 'regrets' Algeria's decision to cut diplomatic ties

By The Associated Press
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRABAT, Morocco (AP) — Morocco’s foreign ministry said early Wednesday that the country “regrets” the “completely unjustified" decision of neighboring Algeria to break off diplomatic relations. Algeria formally announced the decision on Tuesday, citing a series of alleged hostile acts. The move was “expected ... in view of the logic...

#Morocco#Foreign Relations#Diplomatic Ties#North African#Algerian#Israeli#Aps#U N#Western
