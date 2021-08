The Arizona Coyotes were essentially served an eviction notice on Thursday as the city of Glendale decided not to renew the yearly agreement between itself and the team. The broken-off pact forces the Coyotes out of their current home at Gila River Arena after the 2021-22 campaign. The team's official statement highlights the fact that president and CEO Xavier A. Gutierrez would like to try his best to keep the franchise in Arizona but without anything concrete, a return to the Valley is not guaranteed.