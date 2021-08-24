Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Montgomery County, TX

Montgomery County approves updated plan for major roadways

By Catherine Dominguez
Houston Chronicle
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMontgomery County commissioners have approved an updated Major Thoroughfare Plan that shows minor adjustments in most precincts but no new thoroughfares for The Woodlands. While the plan removes several controversial projects from the 2016 version — including a Woodlands Parkway extension — Precinct 2 Commissioner Charlie Riley explained an unrelated project to connect Woodtrace Boulevard to FM 2978 will be funded entirely by the West Magnolia Parkway Improvement District and not the county.

www.chron.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Magnolia, TX
City
Conroe, TX
Montgomery County, TX
Traffic
Montgomery County, TX
Government
County
Montgomery County, TX
Local
Texas Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mansions#Wmpid#Research Forest#Gay Engineering#Hgac#Mtp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum

A Texas law banning most abortions in the state took effect at midnight, but the Supreme Court has yet to act on an emergency appeal to put the law on hold. If allowed to remain in force, the law would be the most dramatic restriction on abortion rights in the United States since the high court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion across the country in 1973.
TV & VideosPosted by
The Hill

Mike Richards out as 'Jeopardy!' producer

Mike Richards is out as the executive producer of "Jeopardy!" shortly after stepping down as host of the quiz show when past offensive comments of his resurfaced. "Mike will no longer be serving as EP of ['Wheel of Fortune'] and 'Jeopardy!' effective immediately," Sony business and legal affairs executive Suzanne Prete said in a Tuesday memo to staff on the two programs.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy