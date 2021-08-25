Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania American Water aims to mobilize field crews faster with ARCOS

Houston Chronicle
 5 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (PRWEB) August 24, 2021. To improve resource management and the speed with which it mobilizes crews, Pennsylvania American Water will implement the Software-as-a-Service ARCOS Callout® and Scheduling solution for its field service representatives, first responders and utility workers. Pennsylvania American Water, a subsidiary of American Water, joins Tennessee American Water in choosing the ARCOS solution.

www.chron.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Columbus, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Tennessee State
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Ohio Township, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Service#Mobilization#Prweb#Tennessee American Water#Operations#Arcos Llc Arcos#Saas#Linkedin#Arcos Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
Related
Livingston, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

Illinois American Water Acquires Village of Livingston Water and Wastewater Systems

LIVINGSTON – Illinois American Water President Justin Ladner today announced the Company’s acquisition of the Village of Livingston water and wastewater systems. The purchase adds approximately 375 water and 352 wastewater customers to the company’s southern Illinois service area. The Village of Livingston voted in favor of the sale in June 2020. The Illinois Commerce Commission (ICC) recently approved the sale for $550,000. The sale was completed today. “Our team Continue Reading
Livingston, ILriverbender.com

Illinois American Water To Change Out Water Meters

To support continued quality service, a contractor working on behalf of Illinois American Water will be replacing all outside water meters in the Village of Livingston. This work will occur in the community for the next several weeks. While this work is occurring customers may see our contractor working on or near their property.
Belleville, ILCanton Daily Ledger

Illinois American Water announces Firefighter Grant Program

BELLEVILLE—Illinois American Water is accepting applications for its 2021 Firefighter Grant Program. Through this program, the company provides financial assistance to fire and emergency organizations in its service areas. According to Justin Ladner, president of Illinois American Water, the Firefighter Grant Program provides another opportunity to support public safety. He...
Tennessee StateWrcbtv.com

Tennessee American Water to perform annual flushing maintenance

It's that time of year again, Tennessee American Water will begin its annual water system flushing program throughout the Chattanooga area beginning August 23rd. Tennessee American Water crews will open selected fire hydrants throughout the water distribution system for several minutes. Periodic flushing is essential to providing excellent water quality...
Pennsylvania StateErie Times-News

Fish Gods aim to improve waterways and trails in Pennsylvania

Anglers and hikers are using about 800 specially made bags in Pennsylvania to remove litter left on along streams and trails. And the number is growing. The bags, called "The Clean Earth Bag" are custom made bags created by Fish Gods in Edinboro. Hunter Klobucar, formerly of Harrison City, and...
Pennsylvania Stateabc27.com

One year anniversary of Pennsylvania’s COVID-19 mobile response unit

(WHTM) — It is the one-year anniversary of “community accessible testing and education” or, CATE. Pennsylvania’s COVID-19 mobile response unit is critical for COVID-19 when it comes to education, testing, and vaccinations. CATE has administered 8,300 COVID-19 vaccinations, 5,200 tests, and has reached more than 20,000 people across the Commonwealth.
Mokena, ILstar967.net

Illinois American Water Completes Water Tank Improvement in Mokena

Illinois American Water is finishing improvements to a water tank located near the cross streets of Birch and Oak Streets in Mokena. The work to the 200,000-gallon ground storage tank in Mokena is expected to be completed by the end of September. The investment included an overcoating on the outside of the storage tank and spot welding and coating on the interior floor. New logos were also added to the exterior of the tank. The total investment is over $450,000.
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
94.5 PST

These Pennsylvania Counties, Zip Codes Now Have Highest Covid Rates

After months of easing COVID-19 restrictions, there are many counties in Pennsylvania that are seeing high COVID-19 transmission rates again, according to the CDC. Despite transmission rates increasing, Pennsylvania has lifted many of their COVID-19 restrictions. According to WHYY, businesses and restaurants no longer have capacity limits and masks are no longer required indoors by the state, but businesses individually hold the right to require masks for customers and employees. Businesses do not have to require social distancing measures and occupancy limits have been dropped for outdoor and indoor events.
Pennsylvania Stateabc27.com

Destination Pennsylvania: Andalusia

BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Just 15-miles north of Center City Philadelphia, along the Delaware River, is where you will find Andalusia. The 1700’s Buck County estate features a historic house, gardens and arboretum. “It depends on if you like gardens or a history buff or an architecture fan. There...
Pennsylvania Statepahomepage.com

Destination Pennsylvania: Lehigh Gorge Scenic Railway

JIM THORPE, Pa. (WHTM) — All aboard the bike train! The ride starts in Jim Thorpe where you board the Lehigh Gorge Scenic Railway with a bike and relax as the train winds 25 miles through the Lehigh Gorge. About 45-minutes later, you are dropped off in White Haven at the D&L Lehigh Gorge Trail.
EconomyPosted by
BGR.com

A new $1,400 stimulus check will be sent to millions of Americans, but there’s a big catch

The stimulus question that so many people have been asking — is a fourth stimulus check in the cards? — is finally starting to be answered. For some of you, at least. This is not to say that the federal government is necessarily pressing forward with an all-new round of payments, either. It’s wildly optimistic to suggest that will happen anytime soon, given the rock-solid wall of opposition that would meet any effort by the Biden administration to crank up the stimulus machine again this year. Rather, the fourth stimulus check update that we’ll share with you below reflects two...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, This Is When a Booster Will "Be Necessary"

As the Delta variant continues to threaten everyone across the U.S., many people who received the jab are left wondering how long and how completely they are protected from the virus. And if you got the Moderna vaccine, there's now some more insight. The pharmaceutical company just released a statement detailing recent research that found that its COVID vaccine continues to be effective at least six months after the second dose, though the level or protection does shift slightly and the Delta variant could further reduce it. The data has now reignited a conversation about when Moderna recipients will need a booster shot.
BusinessPosted by
CBS Detroit

Fourth Stimulus Check: Will There Be Another Relief Payment?

(CBS Philadelphia) — Stimulus checks have helped Americans get by during COVID. Almost a year and a half after the economy initially shut down, the pandemic continues, with the Delta variant driving up case numbers among the unvaccinated. The rise comes amidst an improving economic conditions and could slow the recovery. Meanwhile, some people have yet to experience any real recovery. Unemployment continues to surpass pre-pandemic levels, even with jobs widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus ends on Labor Day, and about half of all states have already ended it (or attempted to). Millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check could help those in need. But will the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) provide that help in 2021?
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

My family and I all have Covid. We’re fully vaccinated. It’s clear we need another lockdown

I remember the day I received my first shot of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccination. It was April 1, and I went with my mother, who was also receiving her first dose. At the time, we had to drive forty-five minutes one way to reach the closest vaccination site at an old regional airport in Jasper, Alabama.Queued up in my car to get the shot, I was panicking because I was certain that I was going to be denied: I didn’t have health insurance and I still had an out-of-state driver’s license. But none of that seemed to matter that cool...

Comments / 0

Community Policy