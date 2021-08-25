Cancel
The Matrix 4 has an official title, and we have a description of the trailer

By Gem Seddon
 5 days ago
The fourth Matrix movie now has an official title: The Matrix Resurrections. The title was announced as part of Warner Bros. Cinema Con presentation, where the studio dropped the first teaser trailer. This confirms the title which was leaked a while back, which emerged in a now-deleted Instagram post. The long-awaited sequel sees the return of Keanu Reeves as Neo and Carrie-Anne Moss as Trinity, who reprise their roles despite exiting the simulation at the end of 2003's The Matrix Revolutions.

