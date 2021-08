(KMAland) -- The Royals beat the Astros for the third straight night while St. Louis lost in extra innings to the Brewers in MLB action on Wednesday. Kansas City (52-67): Hunter Dozier hit a two-run go-ahead home run in the bottom of the seventh inning, and the Royals beat the Astros for a third straight day, 3-2. Dozier’s home run came after a lead-off double from Andrew Benintendi, who finished the game by throwing a runner out at the plate. Nicky Lopez had three hits and scored a run to lead the offense while Brady Singer threw 6 2/3 innings, striking out six and giving up two runs on six hits. Domingo Tapia (1-0) got one out in the seventh to get the win, and Scott Barlow worked his seventh save despite giving up three hits in the ninth.