Montgomery County Police investigate disappearance of Silver Spring woman

By Anna Gawel
WTOP
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDetectives in Montgomery County, Maryland, are asking for the public’s help to find a missing woman from Silver Spring. On Tuesday, the Montgomery County Police Major Crimes Division put out a news release about the missing woman. Alexandra Melany Quiroga, 39, was last seen on Friday, Aug. 20, at around midnight in the area of Aspen Hill Road and Veirs Mill Road in Rockville. She may have been at the Aspen Hill Local Park off of Baltic Avenue, police said.

wtop.com

