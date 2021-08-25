Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Protests

The Latest: Dutch protesters burn tires near refugee housing

By The Associated Press
Posted by 
KRMG
KRMG
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eaT6q_0bcAykIG00
US Afghanistan In this image provided by the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Air Force airmen guide evacuees aboard a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021. (Senior Airman Taylor Crul/U.S. Air Force via AP) (Senior Airman Taylor Crul)

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — Protesters have burned car tires outside a military base in the central Netherlands where Afghans are being housed after being evacuated from Kabul.

Police dog handlers broke up the demonstration Tuesday night outside the base in the village of Harskamp, 85 kilometers (52 miles) east of Amsterdam.

A police spokeswoman said Wednesday that officers did not arrest or hand on-the-spot fines to anybody at the demonstration Tuesday night.

Hundreds of Afghans have arrived in the Netherlands in recent days after being flown out of Kabul. They are being housed in three military bases.

The base in Harskamp can house 800 evacuees.

___

MORE ON AFGHANISTAN:

— Taliban insist on airlift deadline amid new report of abuses

Biden decides to stick with Aug. 31 final pullout from Kabul

G-7 grapples with Afghanistan, an afterthought not long ago

UN rights chief warns of abuses amid Taliban's Afghan blitz

— Taliban takeover prompts fears of a resurgent al-Qaida

— Find more AP coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/afghanistan

___

HERE’S WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING:

BEIJING — China says it has established an “open and effective communication and consultation with the Afghan Taliban,” following a meeting between representatives of the group and Beijing’s ambassador to Kabul.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin gave no details about the Tuesday meeting between the deputy head of the Taliban’s political office, Abdul Salam Hanafi and Ambassador Wang Yu.

But he said China considered Kabul to be an “important platform and channel for both sides to discuss important matters of all kinds.”

China hosted a delegation led by senior Taliban leader Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar for talks last month, prior to the group’s lightning sweep to power in Kabul.

China has kept its embassy in the city open and says it has no plans for a wholesale evacuation of its citizens in Afghanistan, while relentlessly criticizing the U.S. over the chaotic scenes at Kabul airport.

“We have always respected Afghanistan’s sovereign independence and territorial integrity, pursued a policy of non-interference in Afghanistan’s internal affairs and adhered to a policy of friendship toward the entire Afghan people,” Wang told reporters at a daily briefing Wednesday in Beijing.

“China respects the Afghan people’s independent decision on their own future and destiny, supports the implementation of the Afghan-led and Afghan-owned principle, and stands ready to continue to develop good-neighborly relations of friendship and cooperation with Afghanistan and play a constructive role in the peace and reconstruction of the country,” Wang said.

___

VILNIUS, Lithuania — A plane carrying the first group of Afghan interpreters who had worked with Lithuanian forces in Afghanistan has touched down in the Baltic country.

The Defense Ministry said Wednesday that a total of 50 people were flown from Kabul via Warsaw, Poland.

They are the first of 115 interpreters who worked with Lithuanian forces in Afghanistan from 2005 to 2013, and Lithuania plans to bring all of them out of the country. The second group is expected to land in Vilnius later in the day.

Meanwhile in Norway, two planes from Afghanistan with a total of 278 passengers landed in Oslo, Norwegian news agency NTB reported.

___

LONDON — Britain’s foreign minister says he can’t give a precise timeline about the end of U.K. evacuation flights from Afghanistan, but the mission will be over by Aug. 31.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said “it’s clear that the troops will be withdrawn by the end of the month.”

U.S. President Joe Biden has rejected pressure from Britain and other allies to extend the evacuation operation, saying it will end on Aug. 31. There are almost 6,000 American troops at the airport helping people flee the Taliban, along with smaller military contingents from other countries.

Raab said the British military will need time before the deadline to withdraw its people and equipment, but “we will make the maximum use of all the time we have left.”

He said British forces have airlifted 9,000 British citizens and at-risk Afghans from Kabul airport since the Taliban took the Afghan capital on Aug. 15.

___

MOSCOW -- Russia is preparing to evacuate more than 500 people on four military planes from Afghanistan — its first airlift operation since evacuations from Kabul began.

The Defense Ministry said Wednesday that it will airlift the nationals of Russia, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Ukraine from Kabul.

Teams of medical workers will be present on each plane, the ministry said, should any of the evacuees require medical attention.

The evacuations will be carried out upon orders of Russian President Vladimir Putin, the ministry noted.

___

KAMPALA, Uganda — Uganda’s government says 51 people evacuated from Afghanistan have arrived in the East African country at the request of the United States.

Authorities said in a statement that the group, transported to Uganda in a chartered flight, arrived early Wednesday. That statement said they included men, women and children. No more details were given on the identities of the evacuees.

Ugandan officials said last week the country will shelter up to 2,000 people fleeing the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan. They said the Afghans would be brought to Uganda in small groups in a temporary arrangement before they are relocated elsewhere.

Uganda has long been a security ally of the U.S., especially on security matters in the region.

___

CANBERRA, Australia — Australia says it has helped evacuate 955 people in five flights from Kabul’s airport overnight as the danger in Afghanistan increased.

Defense Minister Peter Dutton on Wednesday thanked U.S., British and New Zealand defense forces for their help in evacuating 2,650 people including Afghan nationals from the airport since Wednesday last week.

Tuesday was Australia’s most successful day in evacuating people including Afghans who had worked for the Australian government.

“There is more work to be done but, of course, we know the security threats on the ground continue to increase,” Dutton told Parliament.

The government would take the advice of the Australian Defense Force Chief Gen. Angus Campbell “as to how long it is possible for us to stay in country to keep our own people safe and help those that have helped us,” Dutton added.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison declined to comment on reports that up to 1,200 Afghans with Australian visas had been turned away from the airport.

Dutton said Australia has resettled 8,500 Afghans who helped Australia in the past five years.

___

SEOUL, South Korea __ Seoul says about 380 people evacuated from Afghanistan will arrive in South Korea aboard military planes on Thursday.

Choi Jongmoon, second vice foreign minister, told a briefing Wednesday that the Afghans are those who had worked for South Korea-run facilities in Afghanistan including its embassy or their family members.

Choi says the government has decided to bring them to South Korea in consideration of “an ethical responsibility for our (Afghan) colleagues” and a responsibility as a member of the international community.

He says the Afghans will be sent to a government-run temporary accommodation facility upon their arrival in South Korea on Thursday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
4K+
Followers
26K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dominic Raab
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Un#Tires#Taliban#Abdul Ghani Baradar#Protest Riot#Dutch#Afghans#Un#Al Qaida#Ap#Chinese#Foreign Ministry#Lithuanian#Baltic#The Defense Ministry#Norwegian#Ntb#American#British#Russian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
Country
Afghanistan
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Society
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
United Nations
Country
China
NewsBreak
Protests
Country
Poland
Country
Norway
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
Country
Netherlands
Related
AdvocacySFGate

China protests US Navy, Coast Guard ships in Taiwan Strait

BEIJING (AP) — China's defense ministry protested Saturday the passage of a U.S. Navy warship and Coast Guard cutter through the waters between China and Taiwan, a self-governing island claimed by China. A statement posted on the ministry's website called the move provocative and said it shows that the United...
PoliticsPosted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

The Latest: German, British, Dutch leaders talk Afghanistan

BERLIN — German Chancellor Angela Merkel has spoken with both British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte to discuss the situation in Afghanistan and the status of evacuation efforts from the country. Merkel’s office said the three leaders “were in agreement” on Saturday that evacuating citizens,...
Politicsalbuquerqueexpress.com

China condemns sailing of US destroyer through Taiwan Strai

Beijing [China], August 28 (ANI): China on Saturday condemned the United States for sailing a guided-missile destroyer and a coast guard cutter through the Taiwan Strait, calling Washington a main "violator of peace and stability" in the 180-kilometre-wide waterway. The US 7th Fleet on Friday announced that Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile...
MilitaryPosted by
WSB Radio

The Latest: Erdogan: Turkish army, citizens out of Kabul

ISTANBUL – Turkey has pulled out all its civilians and military from Afghanistan except for a small number of technicians, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Friday, while appearing to criticize the manner of the U.S. withdrawal. “We transported our citizens to our country. Currently we have a small number of...
WorldPosted by
KRMG

The Latest: French airlifts ambassador, troops and Afghans

PARIS — A military transport aircraft has brought home French special forces, embassy staff in Kabul and France’s ambassador along with the last group of Afghan refugees able to make the final evacuation. Defense Minister Florence Parly and Prime Minister Jean Castex were present to welcome the arrival of the...
AdvocacyPosted by
The Associated Press

Red handkerchiefs, inked palms speeding Afghans to safety

ROME (AP) — The Afghan worker for an Italian charity tried twice to enter Kabul’s chaotic airport, to secure her promised seat on an evacuation flight. The crush was too much, and on her second attempt she feared she would die in the stampede. Getting the attention of Western troops, never mind being believed by them, was impossible.
PoliticsNew York Post

US Embassy staff face ‘brutal experience’ en route to Kabul airport

Staff at the US Embassy in Kabul are “deeply disheartened” by the botched evacuation efforts in Afghanistan — with at least one saying they’d rather “die under the Taliban’s bullet” than be crushed to death at the airport, according to a report. The staffers accused the US of betrayal after...
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Afghan staff at US embassy trying to flee Kabul report being marked with paint by Taliban who follow them home

Local staff members who worked at the US embassy in Kabul have reported harassment at the hands of Taliban fighters on ground in their desperate attempt to leave Afghanistan. On their way out, many were spat on, cursed, almost separated from their children and some have now come under Taliban’s scrutiny as the armed group reportedly marked the house of a local embassy staff member with paint for further questioning, according to a report by the NBC news.
MilitaryNew York Post

Germany says firefight involving US forces erupts at Kabul airport

A deadly gunfight broke out at Afghanistan’s main airport early Monday, with an Afghan guard killed and several others injured as US and German soldiers exchanged fire with unidentified gunmen, officials said. The latest fatality at the troubled airport came just before 4:15 a.m. as Afghan security forces helping secure...
WorldPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

The Latest: Russian envoy to Kabul: Taliban offering a deal

MOSCOW — The Russian ambassador in Kabul says the Taliban have asked his embassy to convey their offer of a deal to a remaining pro-government holdout in northern Afghanistan. Ambassador Dmitry Zhirnov said on Saturday that a senior member of the Taliban’s political leadership has asked Russia to tell fighters...
PoliticsSunderland Echo

Sunderland prepares to house Afghan refugees

Sunderland is still awaiting further information on possible numbers in the resettlement programme. But Leader of Sunderland City Council, Councillor Graeme Miller, said that organisations including Together for Children, social housing companies, and health groups have been meeting this week to see how they can help the Afghan Refugee Programme.
ImmigrationWiscnews.com

Poland claims neighbor invites migrants, pushes them across

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland's prime minister insisted Tuesday that efforts by Middle Eastern migrants to enter the European Union country from neighboring Belarus are part of a plot by the Minsk regime to sow political instability in the EU. Mateusz Morawiecki spoke in Kuznica, in the east, during a...
ImmigrationPosted by
AFP

Suspect Afghan evacuees put focus on European security screening

The discovery of Afghan evacuees representing potential security risks in France and Britain has put the spotlight on screening efforts during the evacuation operation with Western diplomats working under extreme pressure in Kabul.  France is flying all evacuees to a military base in Abu Dhabi where they undergo a first round of checks, Darmanin explained, with the DGSI domestic security agency then taking over the process once the Afghans arrive on French soil.

Comments / 0

Community Policy