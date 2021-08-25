Bland County Fair returns with activities for whole family

Vinnie ‘Chee Chee’ Fletcher of Rocky Gap enjoys the final day of the Bland County Fair in this 2014 file photo with her granddaughter Peyton Lilly of Bluefield, Va. File photo

BLAND, Va. — A pandemic limited the Bland County Fair last year, but this coming Friday and Saturday will see the fair’s return with a 5K memorial run, exhibits, livestock and other activities.

“We are reopening for 2021,” said Robert Stuart, president of the Bland County Fair IMC. “We had some bits and pieces in ‘20, but not a fair so to speak. Due to budget constrains, we’ve had to consolidate it to Friday and Saturday, Aug. 27 and 28.”

A variety of activities have been planned for the 2021 fair.

“On Saturday starting at 8 a.m., we’re having the Glenda Scott Memorial 5K Run,” Stuart said. “She was a school teacher.”

The run will start at the Bland County Fairgrounds. Signs at Exit 52 off Interstate 77 will lead people to the fairgrounds at 123 Fairgrounds Street, Bland, Va., he stated.

Friday night’s main attraction will be an antique tractor pull.

“There’s 18 classes in that, and we’ll have a gospel talent night and several local groups will be showcasing their talent,” Stuart said. “And there will be a freewill offering that will be split between the Miller family and the late Pastor Paul Looney.”

A parade will start noon Saturday at Bland Elementary School and proceed to the fairgrounds, Stuart stated. Saturday night’s main attraction will be a garden tractor pull organized by the Yadkin Valley Pullers.

Stuart said that the fair could not have a carnival this year, but there will be bounce houses. Antique tractors will be on display along with arts and crafts, food canning, and an art class. The art class is filled to its limit with 30 people signing up.

The fair’s organizers are encouraging the use of masks, hand sanitizers and other precautions in light of COVID 19. Masks will be encouraged, but not mandated, Stuart said.

The fair does not receive any funding from the county.

“This is our 95th annual event. We’re treading water, but we’re proud to keep it going,” Stuart said.

