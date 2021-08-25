Appalachian Trainer Face Off helps pair rescued horses with approved adoptees
WINFIELD — Adoptable horses got a chance to show their skills during the 2021 Appalachian Trainer Face Off at the Winfield Riding Stables on Friday and Saturday. Sponsored, organized and conceived by Heart of Phoenix Rescue — based in Lesage, West Virginia — the trainer face off began in 2017 as an innovative way to get a large number of horses trained and adopted each year on a small budget.www.herald-dispatch.com
Comments / 1