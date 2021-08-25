Cancel
Environment

The Nation's Weather

New Haven Register
 5 days ago

Rounds of afternoon thunderstorms will pepper portions of. the interior Northeast tomorrow. Expansive heat and humidity. will also target the region. In the Southeast, tropical. moisture will push inland from the Atlantic into the Gulf. states, bringing drenching storms and locally gusty winds. Strong thunderstorms capable of producing flash flooding...

Topeka, KSKSNT

Local National Weather Service tracks Hurricane Ida

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Hurricane Ida has made landfall on the Gulf Coast of Louisiana with wind speeds as strong as 150 miles per hour and meteorologists at the National Weather Service in Topeka are able to track it. Weather officials in Topeka explain that the National Hurricane Center issues warnings...
EnvironmentWTRF

Flash Flood Watch for the Ohio Valley

Wheeling, WV – The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for most of the Ohio Valley. The weather headline is associated with the incoming rain that we are expected to see from the remnants of Hurricane Ida. The watch is until 2 AM on Thursday Sept, 2nd.
EnvironmentKPVI Newschannel 6

Cooler weather aids firefighters in Bighorn National Forest

Firefighters took advantage of cooler weather over the weekend to increase containment around a blaze burning in the Bighorn National Forest. Containment of the Crater Ridge Fire reached 52% on Sunday, up from 35% just two days earlier, according to the latest update from crews working the blaze. That progress came as rain and hail fell over the region of the fire, which is roughly 30 miles northeast of of Lovell near Wyoming’s border with Montana.
EnvironmentStar-Tribune

Cooler weather aids firefighters in Bighorn National Forest

EnvironmentSidney Herald

Cooler weather aids firefighters in Bighorn National Forest

EnvironmentDouglas Budget

Cooler weather aids firefighters in Bighorn National Forest

Converse County, WYweather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Niobrara, Lower Elevations of Converse, Thunder Basin National Grassland by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-31 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-31 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions may develop. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Niobrara, Lower Elevations of Converse, Thunder Basin National Grassland RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT TODAY FOR GUSTY WEST WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FIRE WEATHER WATCH TUESDAY FOR AREAS WEST OF THE LARAMIE RANGE FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 301 FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING FOR FOR GUSTY WEST WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 301 The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 10 AM this morning to 8 PM MDT this evening. a Fire Weather Watch has also been issued. This Fire Weather Watch is in effect from Tuesday afternoon through Tuesday evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * WIND...West winds of 15 to 25 mph sustained with gusts to 30 to 35 mph. Similar wind speeds are forecast for Tuesday. * HUMIDITY...10 to 15 percent during the afternoon. * HAINES...5 to 6 or High Potential for Large Fire Growth. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
Environmentwataugaonline.com

Remnants of Ida to impact local weather this week

The remnants of what was once Hurricane Ida will impact the weather in the High Country this week. The National Weather Service (NWS) Hazardous Weather Outlook for today says, “The remnants of Hurricane Ida will be passing through the region late Tuesday through Wednesday. Widespread heavy rainfall is expected which will lead to flooding, flash flooding, and eventually larger main stem river flooding.

