Orrville, OH

Local FYI & area schedule: August 25

Daily Record
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Orrville High School Sports Hall of Fame will be holding their 31st annual four-person golf scramble on Saturday, Sept. 18 at Riceland Golf Course with play beginning at 8 a.m. Cost is $45 per person or $180 for a 4-person team and includes 18 holes of golf, cart fee, food and prizes. The fee for Riceland members is $30. There will be a 50/50 raffle and a skins game ($10 per team, 100% payout) as well. Proceeds from the outing go towards the continuation of the OHS Sports Hall of Fame Scholarship, awarded annually to graduating OHS seniors. Contact Kent Smith by phone at 330-347-3163 or by email (orvl_ksmith@tccsa.net) to sign up your team.

www.the-daily-record.com

