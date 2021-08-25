Cancel
Brighton, MI

Local Man Surprised With New Car From Gym Members

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man who has overcome a number of obstacles and had “a very rough go in life” was surprised with a new vehicle on Monday by members at a local gym. Craig and Jessica Funk own Freedom Fitness and Martial Arts off Old US-23 and Spencer Road in Brighton Township. Jessica Funk says their members recently pooled money to purchase a vehicle for 26-year-old Caleb Ketchum, who is said to have been working very hard lately. She told WHMI Caleb had a very hard time growing up as the family didn’t have money, his real father "wasn’t a good person by any means," he was overweight and got picked on and bullied. Funk says Caleb got into drugs and drinking and was not living a very healthy life and got very overweight. She says he then tragically lost his stepdad in a car accident in 2019.

