People Moves: Chubb Names Georgia-Based Booker, Meyer to EVP Roles; Skipper Joins Palomar; The Villages Adds Dooley
Chubb announced leadership appointments within its North America Property business unit and in its wholesale excess and surplus lines division, Westchester. Matt Booker has been appointed Executive Vice President, Westchester Property and Inland Marine, where he will have responsibility for leading overall efforts, including new business development, strategic direction, and implementation of underwriting strategy and product development of all property and inland marine products and services. Based in Alpharetta, Georgia, Booker will report to Scott Meyer, Senior Vice President, Chubb Group, and Division President of Westchester.www.insurancejournal.com
