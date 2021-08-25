Mayor Bill Peduto Introduces New ‘Dark Sky’ Lighting Ordinance In The City

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Soon, you’ll be seeing the light around the city of Pittsburgh.

Mayor Bill Peduto announced a new “Dark Sky” lighting ordinance on Tuesday.

It will be the first of its kind in the county.

When the city replaces street lights or renovates parks and facilities, it will use lighting and technology with a lower color temperature.

Mayor Peduto says it will reduce energy costs, provide better visibility, and be better for wildlife.