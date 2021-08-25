Cancel
Animals

Photographer makes friends with a fox cub in this adorable TikTok video

By Louise Carey
Digital Camera World
Digital Camera World
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Ready for your daily dose of adorableness? A wildlife photographer based in Norway recently had an incredibly cute encounter with a fox cub when out on a photoshoot. Jens Birkeland was capturing images of a fox cub when it decided to steal behind the camera and say hello. Luckily, fellow photographer Marius Birkeland was on-hand to film the entire interaction on his camera phone and post the subsequent video onto TikTok.

www.digitalcameraworld.com

Digital Camera World is the world's fastest-growing photography website, covering every aspect of image-making, from DSLR and mirrorless cameras to mobile photography, drones, post-production and printing.

 https://www.digitalcameraworld.com/
#Cub#Fox#Adorableness#Vester Len Tours#Norwegian
