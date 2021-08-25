Photographer makes friends with a fox cub in this adorable TikTok video
Ready for your daily dose of adorableness? A wildlife photographer based in Norway recently had an incredibly cute encounter with a fox cub when out on a photoshoot. Jens Birkeland was capturing images of a fox cub when it decided to steal behind the camera and say hello. Luckily, fellow photographer Marius Birkeland was on-hand to film the entire interaction on his camera phone and post the subsequent video onto TikTok.www.digitalcameraworld.com
