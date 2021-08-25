The Nation's Weather

Effective: 2021-08-31 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-31 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions may develop. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Niobrara, Lower Elevations of Converse, Thunder Basin National Grassland RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT TODAY FOR GUSTY WEST WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FIRE WEATHER WATCH TUESDAY FOR AREAS WEST OF THE LARAMIE RANGE FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 301 FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING FOR FOR GUSTY WEST WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 301 The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 10 AM this morning to 8 PM MDT this evening. a Fire Weather Watch has also been issued. This Fire Weather Watch is in effect from Tuesday afternoon through Tuesday evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * WIND...West winds of 15 to 25 mph sustained with gusts to 30 to 35 mph. Similar wind speeds are forecast for Tuesday. * HUMIDITY...10 to 15 percent during the afternoon. * HAINES...5 to 6 or High Potential for Large Fire Growth. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.