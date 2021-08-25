Cancel
Pittsburgh, PA

Heinz Field Annual Rib Fest Returns Labor Day Weekend

CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 5 days ago

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Heinz Field is “kicking off” football season with a Pittsburgh classic: Rib Fest!

The tradition is scheduled to take place on Labor Day Weekend and will include dozens of pitmasters dishing out their best ribs.

There will also be a free, live performance by The Clarks on September 3.

The weekend will wrap up with the Steelers Run & Walk.

You can get the full schedule and details on Rib Fest on the Heinz Field website at this link .

