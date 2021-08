J Balvin has announced the release date for his new album, as well as shared a new track giving fans a glimpse at what’s to come. The new album, Balvin’s first since last year’s Colores, is titled Jose and is slated to arrive on Sept. 10. Coinciding with the album tease is the official video for “Que Locura,” directed by Jose Emilio Sagaró. The video opens on an art museum label, which sets up the main aspect of the visual, i.e. Balvin and a crew of others “on display” in a gallery.