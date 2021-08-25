Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Barry County, MO

Heat Advisory issued for Barry, Barton, Benton, Camden, Cedar, Christian, Dade, Dallas by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-25 15:58:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-26 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Barry; Barton; Benton; Camden; Cedar; Christian; Dade; Dallas; Dent; Douglas; Greene; Hickory; Howell; Jasper; Laclede; Lawrence; Maries; McDonald; Miller; Morgan; Newton; Oregon; Ozark; Phelps; Polk; Pulaski; Shannon; St. Clair; Stone; Taney; Texas; Vernon; Webster; Wright HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Heat index values up to 105. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Kansas and central, east central, south central, southwest and west central Missouri. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Laclede County, MO
County
Polk County, MO
State
Kansas State
City
Polk, MO
County
Vernon County, MO
County
Camden County, MO
County
Mcdonald County, MO
County
Ozark County, MO
State
Missouri State
County
Pulaski County, MO
State
Texas State
County
Dallas County, MO
City
Camden, MO
County
Oregon County, MO
City
Laclede, MO
City
Jasper, MO
County
Barry County, MO
State
Oregon State
County
Jasper County, MO
County
Dade County, MO
County
Cedar County, MO
County
Shannon County, MO
County
Miller County, MO
County
Greene County, MO
County
Dent County, MO
County
Howell County, MO
County
Texas County, MO
County
Hickory County, MO
County
Morgan County, MO
County
Stone County, MO
County
Christian County, MO
City
Benton, MO
County
Newton County, MO
County
Douglas County, MO
City
Miller, MO
County
Phelps County, MO
County
Webster County, MO
County
Saint Clair County, MO
County
Lawrence County, MO
County
Taney County, MO
City
Oregon, MO
County
Wright County, MO
County
Maries County, MO
County
Benton County, MO
County
Barton County, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christian#Dallas#Heat Exhaustion#Heat Advisory#Cedar#Stone
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
CelebritiesABC News

Actor Ed Asner, TV's blustery Lou Grant, dies at 91

LOS ANGELES -- Ed Asner, the burly and prolific character actor who became a star in middle age as the gruff but lovable newsman Lou Grant, first in the hit comedy “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and later in the drama “Lou Grant,” has died. He was 91. Asner's representative...
TravelPosted by
The Hill

US to be removed from EU travel 'safe list': report

The European Union (EU) is reportedly planning to recommend that its member nations reinstate restrictions on travelers from the U.S. due to the rising level of COVID-19 infections. EU diplomats speaking to The Associated Press said the recommendation to reverse a June decision to lift restrictions on U.S. travelers could...
San Jose, CAFOXBusiness

Elizabeth Holmes trial: Jury selection set to begin in Theranos fraud case

Jury selection begins Tuesday in the San Jose, California, trial against embattled Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes, who is accused of duping doctors and patients, and defrauding investors of multimillions of dollars through the blood-testing startup. The Holmes and Theranos names have been surrounded by scandal since the then-billionaire was charged...
SportsPosted by
CNN

Jacques Rogge, former IOC president, dies at 79

(CNN) — Former International Olympic Committee President Jacques Rogge has died at the age of 79, the organization announced Sunday. Rogge served as president from 2001 to 2013, overseeing three summer Games and three winter Games, as well as creating the Youth Olympics. "First and foremost, Jacques loved sport and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy