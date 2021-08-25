Heat Advisory issued for Champaign, De Witt, Fulton, Knox, Marshall, McLean, Peoria by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-25 15:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-25 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Champaign; De Witt; Fulton; Knox; Marshall; McLean; Peoria; Piatt; Stark; Tazewell; Vermilion; Woodford HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values around 105 degrees. * WHERE...Portions of central and east central Illinois, generally north of a Havana to Danville line. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Heat exhaustion or heat stroke may occur with prolonged outdoor activity. * ADDITIONAL INFORMATION...Heat index values around 100 degrees will be likely on Thursday.