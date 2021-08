Real Madrid have made an official approach for Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe, understood to be an offer of €160m. The French club are considering the proposal, and there is a feeling this is mostly a signal of intent from Madrid, but sources close to the player were insistent on Tuesday night that the deal is likelier to happen than not in this window. The Independent has been told that Mbappe now wants to leave, preferably this window.