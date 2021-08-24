Make Our Lake Your Next Adventure

On a recent episode of our podcast, We’re No Dam Experts, we had a Great Falls Champion on to tell us all about mountain biking the River’s Edge Trail and Sluice Boxes State Park. Between the time we scheduled the episode and Chance Benedict coming in, he went to Our Lake and shared beautiful photos of it on his Instagram. We were eager to talk about the River’s Edge Trail with him, but we were also dying to know more about his adventure at Our Lake, mostly because we wanted to go there ourselves. After making him tell us an itinerary, one of our team members made the hike out to Our Lake that following weekend. If you’ve listened to Episode 44: So You’re Saying There’s a Chance, you probably want to go to Our Lake too.