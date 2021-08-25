Cancel
The Nation's Weather

 5 days ago

Hot and humid air will remain in place from the southern. Plains to the Northeastern states today. Much of this swath. will be free of rain with hazy sunshine overhead. As. tropical moisture and a non-tropical storm push inland from. the Atlantic, drenching showers and locally gusty. thunderstorms are forecast...

EnvironmentWTRF

Flash Flood Watch for the Ohio Valley

Wheeling, WV – The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for most of the Ohio Valley. The weather headline is associated with the incoming rain that we are expected to see from the remnants of Hurricane Ida. The watch is until 2 AM on Thursday Sept, 2nd.
Topeka, KSKSNT

Local National Weather Service tracks Hurricane Ida

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Hurricane Ida has made landfall on the Gulf Coast of Louisiana with wind speeds as strong as 150 miles per hour and meteorologists at the National Weather Service in Topeka are able to track it. Weather officials in Topeka explain that the National Hurricane Center issues warnings...
Midland County, MIbigrapidsnews.com

Over 2,500 without power in Midland County after weekend storm

A series of thunderstorms early Sunday morning left over 2,500 people without power in Midland County. According to Consumers Energy, 2,542 Midland County residents – 6.3% of the county population – were without power as of 11:40 a.m. Sunday. Power is expected to be restored between 1 p.m. and 1:45 p.m. Sunday.
EnvironmentStar-Tribune

Cooler weather aids firefighters in Bighorn National Forest

Firefighters took advantage of cooler weather over the weekend to increase containment around a blaze burning in the Bighorn National Forest. Containment of the Crater Ridge Fire reached 52% on Sunday, up from 35% just two days earlier, according to the latest update from crews working the blaze. That progress came as rain and hail fell over the region of the fire, which is roughly 30 miles northeast of of Lovell near Wyoming’s border with Montana.
EnvironmentKPVI Newschannel 6

EnvironmentSidney Herald

Beaver County, PAweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Beaver by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-29 15:55:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-29 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Please report severe weather by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSPITTSBURGH. Target Area: Beaver A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM EDT FOR WEST CENTRAL BEAVER COUNTY At 355 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Ohioville, or 7 miles southwest of Beaver Falls, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines, resulting in some power outages. Locations impacted include Ohioville, Midland, Industry, Shippingport, Georgetown, Hookstown, and Glasgow. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
EnvironmentDouglas Budget

Miami, FLbigrapidsnews.com

Forecasters: Tropical Storm Julian no threat to land

MIAMI (AP) — The U.S. National Hurricane Center says a new tropical storm system has formed in the central Atlantic Ocean. Forecasters at the Miami-based center say Tropical Storm Julian poses no threat to land. No coastal warnings or watches were put into effect. The storm's center is about 865...
Converse County, WYweather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Niobrara, Lower Elevations of Converse, Thunder Basin National Grassland by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-31 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-31 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions may develop. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Niobrara, Lower Elevations of Converse, Thunder Basin National Grassland RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT TODAY FOR GUSTY WEST WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FIRE WEATHER WATCH TUESDAY FOR AREAS WEST OF THE LARAMIE RANGE FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 301 FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING FOR FOR GUSTY WEST WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 301 The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 10 AM this morning to 8 PM MDT this evening. a Fire Weather Watch has also been issued. This Fire Weather Watch is in effect from Tuesday afternoon through Tuesday evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * WIND...West winds of 15 to 25 mph sustained with gusts to 30 to 35 mph. Similar wind speeds are forecast for Tuesday. * HUMIDITY...10 to 15 percent during the afternoon. * HAINES...5 to 6 or High Potential for Large Fire Growth. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

