Pennsylvania American Water aims to mobilize field crews faster with ARCOS
COLUMBUS, Ohio (PRWEB) August 24, 2021. To improve resource management and the speed with which it mobilizes crews, Pennsylvania American Water will implement the Software-as-a-Service ARCOS Callout® and Scheduling solution for its field service representatives, first responders and utility workers. Pennsylvania American Water, a subsidiary of American Water, joins Tennessee American Water in choosing the ARCOS solution.www.timesunion.com
Comments / 0