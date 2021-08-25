Letter: State must follow laws to protect farmland from elk
The Aug. 15 article "Landowners, Fish and Wildlife team up to take on elk" only tells part of the story about elk damages to East Skagit famland and crops. The 2019 Skagit County Assessor Dave Thomas’ survey of agricultural land in east Skagit County reported elk damage on one-third of the farmland (5,182 acres out of 15,000 acres). Damages to each of the 107 farms ranged from $12,000-$150,000. The estimated farmer losses caused by elk for the entire east Skagit County area is $1.4 million each year.www.goskagit.com
