Cream Cheese On A Hot Dog // Could Tom Brady Have His Best Season Yet? // Today’s Takeaways – 8/24 (Hour 4)
(0:00) Zolak & Bertrand, with Beetle out and Adam Jones in the mix, continue their discussion on hot dogs as callers offer up their thoughts. (19:58) The crew dives into a bunch of different topics in the sports world, as they discuss the Celtics handing out extensions, David Krejci not returning to the Bruins, and whether Tom Brady might end up having his best season ever.985thesportshub.com
Comments / 0