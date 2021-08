Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was pleased with fullbacks Trent Alexander-Arnold and Kostas Tsimikas for victory over Burnley. The Reds saw off Burnley 2-0 on Saturday. Klopp said, "Both full-backs had a good game. Both spectacular, if you want, with two nice [assists] – Kostas with the cross and Trent with the little cheeky curve ball or whatever for Sadio. It was a good game. I think everybody thinks both full-backs played a good game and in this situation that means they were defensively really good as well in a really difficult game from a defensive point of view.