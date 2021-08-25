‘Fear Street’: A sprawling, bloody revival of the slasher flick
Leigh Janick’s “Fear Street” is an ambitious and wholly entertaining homage to classic slasher films such as “Friday the 13th,” “Sleepaway Camp,” “Halloween” and “Scream.” “Fear Street” follows a group of teens from the rival towns of Shadyside and Sunnyvale as they try to stop a series of brutal murders that are somehow related to the killing of the alleged witch Sarah Fier in 1666. Style perhaps outweigh substance in the case of these films, but “Fear Street” is an incredibly fun watch worthy of any horror fanatic, gorehound or intrepid newcomer to the genre’s time.ndsmcobserver.com
