Why it’s time for masks again (alas)

Masks — no one likes them, they make communication hard, and yet they are about to become even more critical than ever. Locally, we enjoyed a July where the virus was (nearly) gone, and it seemed like it was back to old times (remember 2019?). Hospitalizations in our health district tell the story (you can look it up on the Indiana covid dashboard, click on health district 2 to find local values), where those hospitalized with Covid fell into single digits. What a difference a month makes: on Friday our district crossed into triple digits of hospitalization. That’s a lot of suffering, but it can be (and will be) a whole lot worse. Even our current rate of 16/100,000 (there are about 660,000 residents in our district) is much less than the statewide rate of 25/100,000 which is better than the national rate of 29/100,000 and is tiny compared to Florida at 79/100,000. Unless we take action, Florida is our future.