Just say no
As we start another semester and as Covid restrictions lift, a bevy of new opportunities becomes possible. Students will be flocking to activity fairs, passing out their emails more than freshman boys do their Snapchats at Domerfest and cramming their schedules tighter than Keenan boys’ pants during their strip number in the Revue. And though I support the common advice that you should join any and all activities you might be interested in, I feel it warrants reminding that you can quit activities too.ndsmcobserver.com
Comments / 0