Just say no

The beginning of the school year bustle has begun. As we return to full-occupancy buildings and attend our first class sessions of the year, we’re reconnecting with friends we haven’t seen all summer. After the hugs, waves and smiles comes the obligatory question: “So, what’d you do this summer?” This is, on its face, a well intentioned and natural question to ask our friends, as we are curious what they have been up to in our time apart. However, in certain circles — and at a school full of ambitious students such as Notre Dame — it can take on a more prying tone. Depending on who asks us what we did this summer, we may feel pressured to impress them. Three months off of school — we better have a lot to show for it. God forbid we rested at all over break!